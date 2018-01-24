New opportunities for First Nations

The Government of Canada has partnered with the Northern Development Initiative Trust to fund a pilot project supporting First Nations government internships throughout Northern B.C.

In a press release Jan. 17 the Trust said they and the Department of Indigenous Services Canada will commit $480,000 over the next three years to finance the internships for First Nations and tribal councils located within the Trust’s service area. The 50-50 partnership is part of the Trust’s strategic goal to invest in indigenous communities.

The program will support four 12-month internships each year between now and 2020 with the equivalent pay of $40,000 per year. The aim is to offer university graduates the chance to pursue careers in band or First Nations government administration.

“The goal of the program is to boost capacity in First Nations communities, support administrative excellence and create rewarding career opportunities for indigenous youth,” read the release.

The pilot project was originally launched in 2017 with three interns successfully placed in host communities, including the Kitselas First Nation near Terrace, Skidegate Band Council on Haida Gwaii and the Tsilhqot’in National Government in Williams Lake.

Applications for candidates and host First Nations communities are available on the Northern Development Initiative Trust website at https://www.northerndevelopment.bc.ca/funding-programs/capacity-building/first-nations-government-internship/

