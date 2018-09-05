Nadina Mountain pride

Editor:

The people who know me, know I wear my Houston on my sleeve. Aug. 26 was my last day out at the Nadina Fire. My role was a stand in for another lady who kept track of the machine hours for a log contractor out there.

This may sound cliché but I can not truly describe how proud I am of our Houston loggers. They get stuff done. This is their life motto. Tell ‘em what you want, they’ll getter done. This is their profession. I knew this, but I got the privilege to witness this again over the six days that I was out there. I think the hardest part for loggers is the waiting for their “action” orders. They just want to ‘gettr’ done.

When you got all these horses hitched to the same wagon I have nothing but admiration and gratitude to the Canfor representatives who know the men and understand the psyche of who they are dealing with… so kudos to the Canfor guys out there, you guys have really schooled me on my personal prejudice I had about the hand that feeds me. You truly have your finger on the pulse of the snorting, spitting, cussing team of tree harvest professionals. I am grateful for your supreme efforts and your long, long days and weeks Canfor.

The third piece that I have seen is the Wildfire BC Team. These kids work so hard pulling hoses, walking kilomtres and kilomtres per day of fire lines to maintain the integrity of these lines. The fire bosses I have met, I have nothing but my respect, appreciation, gratitude, for you to keep this team all directed and moving in the same direction every day. And fire does not work within a plan. Mother nature does what she does and you guys gotta try and be ahead of her.

So here is my picture of Nadina Mountain, I want Houston to see, she is still as beautiful as ever. She is our strength and our pride. My heart is full. She has endured and so will we.

Dana Giesbrecht