Meet and greet in Houston

MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena Andrew Wilkinson, who’s running for the leadership of the B.C. Library Party, paid a visit to Houston last Friday as the leadership campaign moves into its final month. He was accompanied by John Rustad, MLA for Nechako Lakes, who has endorsed Wilkinson to lead the party. A couple of things Wilkinson emphasized was that he wanted to make sure opportunity is present close to home, so families don’t have to be pulled apart to pursue economic opportunity and also housing affordability in the northwest and in the Nechako. Wilkinson said, “Affordability isn’t just about housing prices – but about overall affordability in the context of job security, transportation, food and energy costs etc.” He went on to say why he is the best choice to lead the BC Liberal Party – in particular because he has lived and worked as a doctor all over British Columbia. He understands the north. He’s also been the president of the BC Liberal Party and rebuilt the party from 1996-2001. The polling firm Maple Leaf Strategies says recent poll shows BC Liberals aren’t looking for an outsider who wants to water down their values for the sake of broadening their appeal. -The BC Liberal base – existing members, not mass signups, will have the real impact. Mass memberships thus far have been concentrated in Surrey, Richmond, etc. With the 100 points allocation across 87 ridings, candidates without cross-province appeal won’t cross the finish line. Wilkinson’s support from engaged members is the strongest. Those who have met him are impressed with his strength, intellect and passion and tend to sign up and register immediately. However, given the high number of undecided voters, no candidate is close to calling a victory yet. (Angelique Houlahan photo)