Man arrested in break and enter

On June 6, 2018 the Houston RCMP arrested a male for conducting a break and enter at Pawsome Adventures in Houston B.C. As a result of an investigation the Houston RCMP were able to link the male to a break and enter that occurred at BV Foods.

Houston resident Helder Rodriguez has been charged two counts of break and enter. He appeared in the Houston provincial court on June 11, 2018.

On June 7, 2018 the Houston RCMP arrested a male after he was found in possession of a stolen handgun. The male will make his first court appearance in September.

