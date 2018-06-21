Lightning strikes cause fires in area

There are fires in Francois Lake area and around Fraser Lake

Provincial crews are responding to fires in the region. A series of lightning strikes is responsible for most of the new blazes. BC Wildfire Service photo

A series of lightning strikes last night have resulted in a number of fires in the region.

One of the larger fires in proximity to Burns Lake is estimated to be 30ha in size and is north of Francois Lake, according to data filed by the provincial wildfire service.

There is air support to help fight this fire and 20 firefighters, called a unit crew, are at the location, indicates the wildfire service.

There are several reported fires in the Cheslatta area but these are small, less than 1ha so far.

And there’s a 25ha fire around Foster Road near Fraser Lake.

A larger fire at 100ha has been reported at Peta Mountain which is approximately 20km north of Fraser Lake.

The largest fire in the region appears to be 750ha in size and is at Kloch Lake, northwest of Fort St. James.