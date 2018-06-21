Lightning strikes cause fires in area

Provincial crews are responding to fires in the region. A series of lightning strikes is responsible for most of the new blazes. BC Wildfire Service photo

The Maxan Lake fire approximately 30km west of Burns Lake is believed to be approximately 90ha in size but isn’t as active as it was yesterday, reports Kevin Skrepnek of the BC Wildfire Service.

“It may be a little smaller but it’s difficult to tell with the smoke,” he said.

There are several helicopters and an air tanker working this fire and 40 firefighters, the equivalent of two unit crews, on the ground.

East of Burns Lake at Taltapin Lake, a dozen firefighters, heavy equipment and air support are battling a fire that’s now approximately 4ha in size.

Skrepnek said more resources could likely be devoted to this fire.

“They are in remote areas and are not actively posing a threat,” he noted.

Air tankers being used on these and other areas are based for now at the Smithers airport.

“We can move the air tankers around quickly to where they’re needed,” Skrepnek noted.

In addition to the 20-member unit crews, the wildfire service also uses three-member initial attack crews. They’re generally the first ground firefighters on the scene of a fire, particularly the smaller ones.

There are several reported fires in the Cheslatta area but these are small, less than 1ha so far.

And there’s a 25ha fire around Foster Road near Fraser Lake.

A larger fire at 100ha has been reported at Peta Mountain which is approximately 20km north of Fraser Lake.

The largest fire in the region appears to be 750ha in size and is at Kloch Lake, northwest of Fort St. James.

Latest statistics from the wildfire service indicate that as of yesterday, 26 of the 63 fires reported in the province are located in the northwest. Four of the five human-caused fires in the province are in the northwest.