Provincial crews are responding to fires in the region. A series of lightning strikes is responsible for most of the new blazes. BC Wildfire Service photo

Lightning strikes cause fires in area

Maxan Lake fire around 90ha in size

The Maxan Lake fire approximately 30km west of Burns Lake is believed to be approximately 90ha in size but isn’t as active as it was yesterday, reports Kevin Skrepnek of the BC Wildfire Service.

“It may be a little smaller but it’s difficult to tell with the smoke,” he said.

There are several helicopters and an air tanker working this fire and 40 firefighters, the equivalent of two unit crews, on the ground.

East of Burns Lake at Taltapin Lake, a dozen firefighters, heavy equipment and air support are battling a fire that’s now approximately 4ha in size.

Skrepnek said more resources could likely be devoted to this fire.

“They are in remote areas and are not actively posing a threat,” he noted.

Air tankers being used on these and other areas are based for now at the Smithers airport.

“We can move the air tankers around quickly to where they’re needed,” Skrepnek noted.

In addition to the 20-member unit crews, the wildfire service also uses three-member initial attack crews. They’re generally the first ground firefighters on the scene of a fire, particularly the smaller ones.

There are several reported fires in the Cheslatta area but these are small, less than 1ha so far.

And there’s a 25ha fire around Foster Road near Fraser Lake.

A larger fire at 100ha has been reported at Peta Mountain which is approximately 20km north of Fraser Lake.

The largest fire in the region appears to be 750ha in size and is at Kloch Lake, northwest of Fort St. James.

Latest statistics from the wildfire service indicate that as of yesterday, 26 of the 63 fires reported in the province are located in the northwest. Four of the five human-caused fires in the province are in the northwest.

Previous story
Smithers RCMP commander Rob Mitchell gets promotion
Next story
Thirty fire starts in one day in northwest B.C.

Just Posted

Thirty fire starts in one day in northwest B.C.

None of the fires are posing threats to communities

Lightning strikes cause fires in area

Maxan Lake fire around 90ha in size

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Better dangerous goods response wanted

Regional district directors to consider resolution tomorrow

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

VIDEO: B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

Revenue Canada scam swindles $3,000 from B.C. resident

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in iTunes gift cards

Smithers RCMP commander Rob Mitchell gets promotion

As of June 15 Mitchell is the District Advisory NCO (DANCO) for the Kitimat/Stikine region.

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Housing would cut number of B.C.’s vulnerable re-admitted to hospital: study

New SFU work shows just how costly frequent hospitalization is to the province’s health care system

Disney production filming at Government House on Vancouver Island

Made-for-TV movie will feature the inside of the Victoria mansion

3 dead after semi-truck collides with car on B.C. Interior highway

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

Keep your pets safe while driving

ICBC and SPCA join forces on pet safety awareness initiative

Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

Most Read