Kicking Horse Canyon project on Trans-Canada Highway completed

No more highway closures, but the road still needs to be paved

After years of construction, drivers along Highway 1 at Golden will be relieved to hear that the widening of the Trans-Canada Highway through Kicking Horse Canyon is nearing completion.

“I am immensely proud of the work our former BC Liberal government did to deliver this critical piece of transportation infrastructure that will benefit our region and all British Columbians,” said BC United Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA, Doug Clovechok in a press release.

The project was first announced in 2016 and was subsequently completed over several phases while changing hands between two provincial governments.

The crews responsible for building the highway worked both night and day through all months of the year to complete it, including a global pandemic.

“Improvements through the Kicking Horse Canyon are a marvel of engineering and have earned industry awards for design and skilled construction,” said Rob Fleming, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure in a press release.

“Everyone working on this phase of the project should be very, very proud of what they’ve accomplished.”

After more than six years of construction, the final phase of the project is almost complete, but the new infrastructure costs a pretty penny. The project came in more than $150 million over budget.

With the last major section of concrete poured, the highway won’t have any more extended closures, allowing for easier traffic through the winter. The final touches on the road will be finished in the Spring.

Still, whether it’s a Golden resident or any other driver travelling along Highway 1, everyone can appreciate shaving off the added time that the detour caused. The Highway 95 and 93 detour through Radium Hot Springs added between one and a half to three hours (weather dependent) to the drive, east or west.

“I want to thank everyone in the communities between Golden and Radium Hot Springs for their patience amidst the major delays and road closures,” said Clovechok.

As drivers take to the new –and widened– road, they can safely enjoy the stunning views of the Kicking Horse Canyon without having to navigate the narrow road that once kept drivers white-knuckled entering into or leaving Golden.

READ MORE: Kicking Horse widening budget up $151 million as bidders invited

Breaking NewsGoldentrans-canada highway