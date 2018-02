As you may have heard, Facebook recently announced it is making changes to its news feed. As a result, you might see fewer news stories in your news feed in the coming weeks. To make sure you still keeping seeing stories from Houston Today, take these steps:

1. Find the “Follow” or “Following” button near the top of our Facebook page. (If it says “Follow”, click that once. It will change to “Following.”)

2. Click “Follow” and choose “See First.”