How can Houston help?

The District of Houston (DOH) has received several inquiries regarding how people can support wildfire fighting efforts.

In a press release the DOH stated, “We would like to to encourage those interested in supporting fire fighting efforts to make donations to “The Postmen Burns Lake Outpost” to support wildfire evacuees and frontline firefighters,”

In cooperation with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, donations for disaster relief for wildfire evacuees and frontline firefighters can be dropped off at P & B Feeds, 910 Torrika, Burns Lake, BC and addressed to “The Postmen Burns Lake Outpost” a non-profit organization based out of Burns Lake. They are open Monday-Saturday from 9 AM – 5 PM. After hours drop-offs can be arranged by calling or texting the Postmen at 250-692-6683. E-transfer donations can also be arranged by contacting the Postmen by email at angelika@tahtsa.ca.

The Postmen have requested that donated materials and supplies include: hoses, water pumps, sprinklers, non-perishable foods, baby wipes, foot powder, moleskin, Gatorade or other sports drinks, and/or protein bars. Hearty soups and stews are also greatly appreciated. However, cookies and other premade baked goods are discouraged, as those supplies have been sourced from elsewhere. Any questions regarding the suitability of a donation can be referred to the Postman.

The Canadian Red Cross is also accepting donations for ongoing relief efforts, long term recovery, resiliency and preparedness for future events in British Columbia. Currently, the Province of British Columbia is matching donations made to the Canadian Red Cross. Donations can be made online at: http://www.redcross.ca/.

In an earlier release the DOH said, “The District of Houston is engaged in the response to the Nadina-Verdun Wildfire, and has been working with the BC Wildfire Service and Regional District of Bulkley Nechako. The District’s Emergency Management team is actively monitoring the wildfire and is working to ensure that residents remain informed as the situation develops. At this time, the District of Houston has not been placed under an Evacuation Alert or an Evacuation Order.”

Additionally, the DOH strongly encourages all persons to comply with all evacuation orders, and to prepare for an evacuation if you are placed under an evacuation alert. Ensuring your family’s safety is the best way to support wildfire fighting efforts, as it permits Wildfire BC, regional agencies, industry and volunteers to coordinate their efforts and focus on fighting wildfires.

