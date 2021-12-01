Houston’s Cram the Cruiser takes place Dec. 4

Local service agencies are banding together for this year’s Cram the Cruiser event which takes place Dec. 4. In this photo from last year, volunteers arrange donations. (File photo/Houston Today)

Preparations are well underway for what will be the ninth year the Houston RCMP detachment has gathered with other community services to hold the Cram the Cruiser event to collect food and donations in support of the Salvation Army’s Christmas hamper program, its food bank and other efforts.

“A number of the local agencies are coming together,” said detachment commander Sergeant Mark Smaill in outlining the participant list for the Dec. 4 event which includes the Houston Fire Department, Houston Search and Rescue, the B.C. Ambulance Service and the Royal Canadian Army Cadets.

In addition to non-perishable food items, cash and gift cards have been donated in past years.

“Buy Low has been a big contributor,” Smaill noted both in donations and in having the event staged at the Buy Low parking lot.

Last year’s event was changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic so that it was mostly a drive in, drop off affair with congregating discouraged.

It’ll be much the same this year with masks, sanitizing and social distancing protocols in place, said Kelly Spurway who is the Army’s Ministry/Family Service Supervisor for the Bulkley Valley.

“Last year, I believe, with the pallet donations from Buy Low Foods we collected approximately 5,600 pounds of food and fresh produce,” she said.

“Cram the Cruiser is the largest food drive we do in Houston and it always falls during the same week as Stuff the Truck in Smithers. The food from the food drive helps replenish the shelves while making the Christmas hampers, our regular food bank hampers and our children’s feeding hampers.”

The Salvation Army will also be accepting toy donations at the Cram the Cruiser event and these will then make up part of the Christmas hampers.

Toys should be unwrapped so that Army volunteers can ensure the right kind of toy goes to the appropriate person.

And for those wondering what they might buy, Spurway said there always seems to be a shortage of items for children under the age of two and items for teens as well as seniors.

“Teen, senior gifts are always something we struggle with collecting enough during our angel tree and Cram the Cruiser, We will have boxes out for unwrapped toys, colouring books and books (new) as well as our angel tree which is set up in the thrift store until Dec.15,” she said.

For teens, gifts can be toiletries and gift cards.

The Cram the Cruiser event begins at 10 a.m Dec. 4 and concludes at 4 p.m. at the Buy Low parking lot.