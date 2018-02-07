Houston RCMP arrest three in connection with robbery and assault

In the early morning hours of Monday January 22, 2018 the Houston RCMP responded to a break and enter where a male’s motel room was entered by force. Several items were stolen from his residence. As a result of a week long investigation and the execution of a search warrant in Houston. Three people have been arrested and charged for break and enter committing robbery.

The three individuals are:

Jamison Skylor Lybeck (30 years old);

Alia Ray-Nielson (22 years old);

Devin Fuller (31 years old).

Lybeck and Nielson make their first appearance in March. Fuller will appear in Smithers court on January 30, 2018.

The Houston RCMP would like to thank the community for their assistance in the investigation. The Houston RCMP remains committed to working in partnership with the community to reduce crime.

