Houston rallies for Jessica

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s body returned to Smithers last week.

The BC Coroner’s Office and the RCMP have still as of Thursday late afternoon had not confirmed the human remains theyfound last weekend are those of Jessica, where the remains were found, or any circumstances surrounding her death.

All the RCMP has confirmed so far is human remains were found and a major crimes unit was investigating.

Family and other sources confirmed the body is hers and that she was found on Hudson Bay Mountain.

The 18-year-old leaves behind a young daughter.

A memorial service was held at the Dze L K’Ant Friendship Centre hall last Saturday.

While the RCMP says at least 18 women went missing or were murdered along Hwy. 16 and the adjacent Hwy. 97 and Hwy. 5since the 1970s, many people living in Northern B.C. believe that number could be higher.

