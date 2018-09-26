Houston rallies for Jessica

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s body returned to Smithers last week.

The BC Coroner’s Office and the RCMP have still as of Thursday late afternoon had not confirmed the human remains theyfound last weekend are those of Jessica, where the remains were found, or any circumstances surrounding her death.

All the RCMP has confirmed so far is human remains were found and a major crimes unit was investigating.

Family and other sources confirmed the body is hers and that she was found on Hudson Bay Mountain.

The 18-year-old leaves behind a young daughter.

A memorial service was held at the Dze L K’Ant Friendship Centre hall last Saturday.

READ MORE: Vigil for Jessica Patrick

While the RCMP says at least 18 women went missing or were murdered along Hwy. 16 and the adjacent Hwy. 97 and Hwy. 5since the 1970s, many people living in Northern B.C. believe that number could be higher.

READ MORE: First Nations groups in B.C. raise concerns over national inquiry

www.twitter.com

Previous story
An unexpected sight south of Burns Lake

Just Posted

Burns Lake area wildfires contained, but still burning

Smouldering ground fires and smoke still expected in the coming weeks

Houston Search and Rescue’s command centre completed

“It is a building the town can be proud of,” says Houston SAR president

Houston rallies for Jessica

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s… Continue reading

Hunting in northwest B.C. continues as usual: province

The ministry is not considering closures in the Skeena region

Too soon to measure what was achieved at UBCM: Houston mayor

The district brought forward a wide range of issues this year

VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod spotted off B.C. waters

Pod of southern resident orca whales breach within arms length of whale watchers

Rattie scores 3 as Oilers blank Canucks 6-0

Vancouver slips to 1-5 in exhibition play

Veterans Affairs ordered to take second look before supporting vets’ relatives

Liberal government ordered officials to adopt a more critical eye

Dead B.C. motorcyclist was member of group that raced down mountain road

Some group members record their rides on Strathcona Parkway and post times to page

Indigenous athletes in spotlight at BC Sports Hall of Fame

New gallery to feature Carey Price, Kaila Mussel and Richard Peter

B.C. couple who went missing on flight from Edmonton named by family

Family released a statement Wednesday saying they’re still intent on finding the two-seater plane

VIDEO: A close look at what you were breathing during the B.C. wildfire season

Electron microscope images show soot and tar particles generated by worst B.C. fire season

B.C. woman donates $250,000 to ovarian cancer research for friends

Two of Patty Pitts’s friends passed away from the disease within a year

B.C. could provide clues as to how New Brunswick electoral results shake out

Premier Christy Clark faced a strikingly similar scenario following the province’s 2017 election

Most Read