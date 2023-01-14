Houston man charged in firearms offence in Smithers hotel

Altercation at hotel in Smithers causes evacuation

A 33-year-old Houston man faces a firearms charge after police were called to a local hotel in Smithers very early Thursday morning, Jan 12.

The Smithers RCMP were called at 12:39 a.m., to a report of suspicious circumstances at a hotel on Highway 16.

Reports indicated that an altercation had allegedly occurred between two occupants of an upper floor room and that one was said to be in possession of a firearm.

Out of an abundance of caution, adjoining rooms were evacuated and police closed off the area.

A woman eventually exited the room and, although she appeared to be physically uninjured, she was taken to a local area hospital for any medical treatment she might require.

A short while later, a man exited through a window and attempted to flee, but was quickly taken into custody.

The man was also taken to a local area hospital to be assessed for any injury he may have sustained while climbing out of the window.

“The evacuation of hotel guests, although for their safety, caused significant disruption,” said Staff Sergeant Mark Smaill, of the Smithers RCMP.

“Fortunately, the situation was quickly, and safely, resolved allowing evacuated guests to return to their rooms.”

Erik Vigneaux faces a charge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and made a first appearance in court virtually on Jan. 13.



