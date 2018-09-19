Houston invited to take a coffee break

September is World Alzheimer’s Month and the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is inviting Houston residents to bring their friends, co-workers or customers together throughout the month – or in October – by hosting a Coffee Break® fundraiser.

Funds raised at the events will help support local programs and services for people affected by dementia, as well as enabling research into the causes of and cure for dementia.

Hosting a Coffee Break® event is as simple as offering a cup of coffee, tea or other treat in exchange for a donation. The Alzheimer Society of B.C. makes it easy by sending hosts a complimentary kit with everything they need to get started – including the coffee. Hosts then pick their date, decide where they would like to hold their Coffee Break®, and invite their network.

“A recipe for an outstanding Coffee Break® is an enthusiastic host, some creativity and a supportive community,” says Cathryn France, director of resource development at the Alzheimer Society of B.C. “The fundraiser is truly a wonderful yet easy way for Houston residents to raise awareness about dementia, reduce stigma and make a difference in their community.”

Coffee Break® events are unique because hosts can make them exactly what they want them to be. Not a fan of coffee? Serve tea, milkshakes or wine. Hosts can also bake treats and organize games to boost their fundraising.

Local businesses can show their support in two ways: by hosting a Coffee Break® for their staff and customers, or by asking the Society for a Forget Me Not flower kit. This complimentary kit includes Forget Me Not flower cardboard cut-outs that will help businesses raise funds and awareness. Merchants can add the flower’s UPC code to inventory and invite customers to exchange a flower for a donation.

To learn more or to register to host a Coffee Break®, visit coffeebreakbc.ca or contact Glen Mountfield at gmountfield@alzheimerbc.org or 604-742-4948.