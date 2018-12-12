Great kids doing great things for Houston

Members of the Houston Minor Hockey and the Houston Ringette canvassed the community for non-perishable food items on Dec. 4. An exact amount of food was not counted but Kelly at the Salvation Army, was amazed with the amount that the kids brought in. Ted Beck, a teacher at Houston Secondary School who coordinates the food drive said, “The other great part is that all the young people who take part walk away with big smiles on their faces for having done something special for others who don’t have much at Christmas.” (Submitted photos)