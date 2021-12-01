Granisle’s Cram the Cruiser event takes place Dec. 10 this year. Last year’s Cram the Cruiser, see file photo above, drew a good response. (File photo)

Granisle’s Cram the Cruiser event takes place Dec. 10 this year. Last year’s Cram the Cruiser, see file photo above, drew a good response. (File photo)

Granisle Crams the Cruiser Dec. 10

Granisle Lions Club provides local assistance

The seventh year for the RCMP’s annual Cram the Cruiser event takes place Dec. 10 in the parking area of the village office.

And each year since the first the Granisle Lions Club has been involved, whether it be assisting the day of the event, sorting out what was donated or distributing what was collected afterward.

“The Lions Club has a base list of individuals. We then reach out to the community and community organizations that help us in regards to people moving into Granisle, passing away or have left our community,” explained Karen Barber on behalf of the club.

“The money collected is used to buy more food product and any remainder is put in the form of a gift card which is included with the boxes of food items.”

“Our community has been very generous,” Barber added.

Last year food donations not only filled up a RCMP SUV but an overflow resulted in a few boxes for Barber’s own vehicle.

In addition to food, monetary donations last year amounted to $1,000, added Village of Granisle chief administrative officer Sharon Smith in reinforcing Barber’s statement that the community is very generous.

The Village itself participates by providing a large grocery purchase each year.

