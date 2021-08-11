Fundraising for wildfires in Houston

Yes Theory BC is making a difference once again in Houston. This time the group organized a car wash and according to Ton Tran, the founder of the new B.C. chapter, said they decided to do a car wash July 31 to help raise funds for the recent wildfires in B.C. Tran said they started to set up in the parking lot of Buy Low at 11 a.m. and soon after people started coming. “We weren’t going to start till noon but as soon as people saw us they started lining up to get their vehicles washed. It was great, we washed vehicles till 6 p.m. We are donating all the money raised to the Red Cross.” The provincial government has teamed up with the Red Cross and any money donated to wildfires will be tripled. Tran said, “So we raised $653.75 and with the government tripling our amount we in fact raise $1961.25.” (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)