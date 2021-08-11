Yes Theory BC is making a difference once again in Houston. This time the group organized a car wash and according to Ton Tran, the founder of the new B.C. chapter, said they decided to do a car wash July 31 to help raise funds for the recent wildfires in B.C. Tran said they started to set up in the parking lot of Buy Low at 11 a.m. and soon after people started coming. “We weren’t going to start till noon but as soon as people saw us they started lining up to get their vehicles washed. It was great, we washed vehicles till 6 p.m. We are donating all the money raised to the Red Cross.” The provincial government has teamed up with the Red Cross and any money donated to wildfires will be tripled. Tran said, “So we raised $653.75 and with the government tripling our amount we in fact raise $1961.25.” (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Yes Theory BC is making a difference once again in Houston. This time the group organized a car wash and according to Ton Tran, the founder of the new B.C. chapter, said they decided to do a car wash July 31 to help raise funds for the recent wildfires in B.C. Tran said they started to set up in the parking lot of Buy Low at 11 a.m. and soon after people started coming. “We weren’t going to start till noon but as soon as people saw us they started lining up to get their vehicles washed. It was great, we washed vehicles till 6 p.m. We are donating all the money raised to the Red Cross.” The provincial government has teamed up with the Red Cross and any money donated to wildfires will be tripled. Tran said, “So we raised $653.75 and with the government tripling our amount we in fact raise $1961.25.” (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Fundraising for wildfires in Houston

Yes Theory BC is making a difference once again in Houston. This time the group organized a car wash and according to Ton Tran, the founder of the new B.C. chapter, said they decided to do a car wash July 31 to help raise funds for the recent wildfires in B.C. Tran said they started to set up in the parking lot of Buy Low at 11 a.m. and soon after people started coming. “We weren’t going to start till noon but as soon as people saw us they started lining up to get their vehicles washed. It was great, we washed vehicles till 6 p.m. We are donating all the money raised to the Red Cross.” The provincial government has teamed up with the Red Cross and any money donated to wildfires will be tripled. Tran said, “So we raised $653.75 and with the government tripling our amount we in fact raise $1961.25.” (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
Update: Bear destroyed after lone hiker near Vanderhoof attacked

Just Posted

Canfor re-opened its Houston mill Aug. 9 following a two-week closure. (File photo)
Canfor mill re-opens after two-week closure

Houston will improve cycling paths thanks to Active Transportation Grant (File photo/Houston Today)
District to get active thanks to grant

That’s Houston mayor Shane Brienen, third from left, presenting a certificate of appreciation to Gerald Pinchbeck who left his position as District of Houston chief administrative officer July 30 for a similar job in Vanderhoof. Others in the photo include, from the left, finance director Greg Leblanc and councillor Troy Reitsma. Beside Pinchbeck is councillor Lisa Makuk, acting chief administrative officer Holly Brown and councillor Tom Euverman. (Photo courtesy District of Houston)
Former Houston administrator reflects on his time in community

RDBN
Regional district proposes streamlined ticket system