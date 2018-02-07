Distraught Smithers man with a firearm

February 6 2018, Smithers RCMP received a report of a distraught male who had left his residence with a firearm, expressing thoughts of potential self-harm.

Although no immediate threat was made with respect to the general public, police took every precaution to ensure everyone’s safety and called for assistance from other Smithers RCMP members as well as an RCMP police dog team and members from the Emergency Response Team.

Police immediately began their search for the man and as a precaution, the nearby elementary school and health clinic was placed on lock down.

The man was later located safe and sound and there were no injuries. The investigation is ongoing and police will be seeking charges in relation to this.

