Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen apologized for his choice of words hours after saying it was “offensive” that grant applicants for a summer jobs program must respect human rights, including reproductive rights. (Submitted photo)

Cullen apologizes over ‘offensive’ rule supporting women’s reproductive rights

Nathan Cullen talked himself into a brief scandal this week following comments he made against a federal government program, which critics interpreted as an NDP attack on a woman’s right to have an abortion.

The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP apologized for his choice of words hours after saying it was “offensive” that grant applicants for a summer jobs program must respect human rights protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, including reproductive rights.

“I think it’s offensive to some Canadians because it’s saying: if you hold these [pro-life] values you are not worthy of any government funding even if the work that you’re doing supports the charter…,” Cullen said, facing immediate backlash.

Responding to news headlines, Cullen took to Twitter shortly after: “NDP & I have always & will always staunchly defend a woman’s right to chose. Any group whose purpose is to infringe on that right should receive $0 Govt funding! Period. Funding for summer jobs should be based on the work.”

Employment and Social Development Canada has clarified the core mandate of the Summer Work Experience Program, saying it targets the primary activities of the organization only, and not its values. In other words, a church that recognizes only traditional marriage between a man and woman, but who’s charitable work extends to groups regardless of its individual members’ sexual orientation, would still qualify for a student’s grant funding.

Cullen then apologized for his choice of words when calling the rule “offensive.”

“Let me be clear: I apologize for the harm from my comments. I & the NDP are fiercely pro-choice. I reacted to concerns raised by groups in my riding on the gov’ts first statement on the policy. The subsequent examples put those fears to rest.”

The Summer Work Experience program provides wage subsidies to employers from non-profit organizations, the public sector and faith-based organizations to create jobs for secondary and post secondary students.

The program overview states applicants must attest that both the job and organization’s core mandate respects individual human rights and values underlying the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“This includes sexual and reproductive rights — and the right to access safe and legal abortions,” it reads.

Previous story
Veterans take pension appeal to Canada’s top court
Next story
Semi truck rollover east of Houston

Just Posted

Study: Tobacco minimum age law effective

Study author believes raising minimum age could reduce youth smoking

Relationship protocol between First Nations and local governments in the works

A second draft of the protocol agreement is now being reviewed

High school completion rates rising in B.C.

School District 54 slightly below the provincial average

New data may attract investment to northern B.C.

Geoscience BC releases data of aerial survey conducted last summer

Rail concerns to be discussed with MP

Concerns have “remained or worsened,” says advocacy group

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

New B.C. Liberal leader’s connection to Sun Wave and Watson Island

Andrew Wilkinson was once the legal representative for Ni Ritao

Northwest woman sentenced for manslaughter in Vancouver

Samantha Doolan, 30, killed 28-year-old Lauren McLellan outside the Caprice Nightclub almost two years ago

Remains found of Vancouver Island man missing 10 years

Body confirmed as Darreld Rayner

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

Most Read