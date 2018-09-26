Cops for Cancer bike into Houston

The Cops for Cancer Tour de North made a stop in Houston last week. The group – which includes Houston residents Sue Jones and Ryan Hobbs – had lunch at Happy Jacks Pub and met with local residents on Sept. 17. The group then continued onto Smithers, where they visited Canadian Tire, one of their sponsors. Canadian Tire manager Shane Mooth spoke of the personal effect that cancer had on him as he thanked the riders. The ride ended Thursday night in Prince Rupert. Check the upcoming issue of Houston Today for the full story. (Shiela Pepping photo)