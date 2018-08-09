On August 6, 2018 the Houston RCMP responded to a call for assistance. RCMP learned that a male was robbed at his residence in Houston. As a result of an investigation the Houston RCMP arrested 46 year old Carla Holland and 35 year old Erin Ewald for robbery. They made a court appearance in Smithers on August 9, 2018 and are charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

The Houston RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in locating 37 year old Calvin Dyrland who is wanted for robbery stemming from this incident. If Dyrland is spotted do not approach him and please call your local RCMP Detachment.