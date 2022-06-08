Book on history of ski hill is available again

A Mountain of Change 1960-2020 sold out when it was first released two years ago

The second printing of a book on the history of Hudson Bay Mountain is ready to purchase.

The first 500 copies of A Mountain of Change 1960-2020 were released in December 2020. They sold out in two weeks. The second print of 250 books was released this week and is now available in local bookstores.

The book was written by four female authors: Lynn MacNeil; Jeannette Malkow; Connie Scott and Debi Lyn Smith.

“It was quite the tribute to have them go so quickly,” co-author Smith said. “Most were presold. In the beginning, we worried we were over-optimistic on the number of books we would need to order. We settled on 500 so were quite astounded when we ran out in two weeks.”

The group spent two years combing through newspaper and museum archives, ski corporation minutes, Ski Smithers scrapbooks and photo collections. They also interviewed community members and heard plenty of stories in order to put the book together.

