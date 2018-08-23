Help from Alberta

(L-R) Wayne, Allan, Merle and Brian arrived in Burns Lake yesterday afternoon, along with 10 other truckers in their B-Train trucks. They are now waiting for instructions on when they will be delivering pumps, hoses and many other fire fighting equipment to the Southside. They have been told that as soon as there is a safe place for them to unload the equipment they will be heading out. (Laura Blackwell photo)
