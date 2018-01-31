Spectacular Equity falls

Burns Lake residents Ted and Annamarie Douglas snowshoed up to Equity ice falls Jan. 14, 2018 and captured this photo. The falls are beautiful with ice formations and the snowshoe trail to the falls is well beat down and marked with orange ribbon. The trailhead is at 14.5 km on Equity Mine Road about 17 km from Houston. For more directions see houstonhikers.ca

