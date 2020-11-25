Kyle Lawrence, a partner at Spacious Storage and Malibu Marine. (Lia Crowe)

Kyle Lawrence, a partner at Spacious Storage and Malibu Marine. (Lia Crowe)

Kyle Lawrence talks style and inspiration

A partner at Spacious Storage and Malibu Marine

  • Nov. 25, 2020 7:00 a.m.
  • Life

By Lia Crowe

A willingness to take risks, work hard and have fun along the way.” The three pillars on which Kyle Lawrence has built his career have led to his success, as well as happiness, and what I immediately perceive as an upbeat, charismatic, glass-half-full kind of personality.

I meet Kyle at Spacious Storage in downtown Kelowna and it’s evident right away that the “having fun along the way” part is true to life: our photo shoot takes us up ladders and onto the rooftop as we explore all the cool spots in the Spacious Storage and Malibu Marine buildings.

Originally from Vancouver, Kyle left the big city last year when an opportunity came along to partner in a self-storage facility and boat business in downtown Kelowna.

“This was not only a great opportunity, but it also allowed me to be closer to family while realizing the benefits of the Okanagan lifestyle. I know I live in a special place when I can wakesurf at 6 am before heading off to work.”

So it’s no surprise that when asked what he’s passionate about outside of work, he says that being active outdoors is important to him.

“I have been skiing my entire life and love the freedom of charging down the mountain.” Kyle is also passionate about music, enjoying a wide range of genres, from reggae to rock and everything in between, as well as audio books that cover business, biographies and personal development. And because that’s not quite enough, he’s also into working out, Thai boxing and meditation!

When it comes to style, and with “big-city corporate” behind him, Kyle is loving that he can lean into the casual side of work wear, with Adidas sneakers replacing dress shoes and denim replacing the suit jacket. He jokes that he feels that he’s finally made it because he wore shorts to work for the first time ever last summer!

Asked for the best life lesson he’s recently learned, he says, “Being grateful for the people in my life, living in the moment and learning how to expand my comfort zones.”

Clothes/Grooming

Favourite denim, brand and cut: DUER performance denim, slim fit.

Current go-to clothing item: Rip Curl fleece.

Favourite pair of shoes: Adidas Busenitz Pro Shoes.

Best new purchase: Axis boat.

Favourite day-bag: Black Diamond ski backpack.

Sunglasses: Ray-Ban.

Scent: Million by Paco Rabanne.

Necessary indulgence: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard.

Favourite skincare product: Tamanu oil.

Favourite hair product: Layrite Pomade.

Style Inspirations & Life

Last great read: Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins.

Book currently reading: Little Black Stretchy Pants by Chip Wilson.

Favourite book of all time: Awareness by Anthony de Mello.

Favourite artist: My mother, Sharon Lawrence.

Piece of art: Bamboo Study, by Sharon Lawrence.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: DUER performance denim.

Favourite musician: Stick Figure.

Era of time that inspires your style: 90s surf/skate culture.

Favourite local restaurant: Naked Café.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Anything but a Caesar!

Favourite current song: Just Livin’ by Sensi Trails.

Album on current rotation: KBong and Island Reggae Radio on Spotify.

Favourite city to visit: Maui.

Favourite hotel: The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka’anapali.

Favourite App: Spotify and Audible.

Favourite place in the whole world: Hawaii.

Okanagan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Magical living in the Lovig ‘wolf den’

Just Posted

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared last Thursday (Nov. 19). (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
41 positive COVID-19 cases associated with the LNG Canada site outbreak

Thirty-four of the 41 cases remain active, according to Northern Health

Snowplowing isn’t really our favourite pastime but it is something we have been doing a lot of lately. Winter is here folks get your shovels out! (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Canadian’s favourite pastime

Snowplowing isn’t really our favourite pastime but it is something we have… Continue reading

grad
Raising money

Recently 2021 grad and parents sorted through all the bottles they have… Continue reading

RCMP
Big shout out to Houston RCMP

A Houston resident submitted this photo of Houston RCMP lending a hand… Continue reading

Welcome to Houston
Premier urged to remember northern, rural communities

Houston signs group letter being sent to John Horgan

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

Beaver Creek RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau, left to right, Gary Bath, Lynn Marchessault, Payton Marchessault, Rebecca Marchessault and Tim Marchessault pose in this recent handout photo near the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Beaver Creek, Yukon. A family reunion trip for the woman from Georgia that left them stranded ended on a bright note when Bath drove them to the Alaskan border following an appeal for help. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gary Bath *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Help from B.C. man allows American family to reunite in Alaska

Lynn Marchessault drove from Georgia to the Alaska border to join her husband, who serves in U.S. military

(Pixabay.com)
Man, 28, warned by Kootenay police to stop asking people to marry him

A woman initially reported the incident to police before they discovered others had been popped the question

Winston Blackmore (left) and James Oler (right) were sentenced on separate charges of polygamy this week in Cranbrook Supreme Court.
No more charges expected in Bountiful investigation, special prosecutor says

Special prosecutor says mandate has ended following review of evidence from Bountiful investigations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Refuse to follow B.C.’s mask mandate? Face a $230 fine

Masks are now required to be worn by all British Columbians, 12 years and older

BC Teachers' Federation President Teri Mooring is asking parents of school-aged children to encourage the wearing of masks when possible in schools. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
LETTER: Teachers union encourages culture of mask wearing in B.C. schools

BCTF President Teri Mooring asks parents to talk with children about wearing masks in school

Pamela Wright, a UNBC professor in the department of ecosystem science and management, is presented with the Mitacs Award for Exceptional Leadership - Professor, at a virtual ceremony today (Nov. 24) in recognition of her collaborative work with community partners and students to conserve Canada’s northern lands. (Photo submitted by Mitacs)
UNBC professor receives prestigious conservation award

Pamela Wright recognized for leadership in ‘breakthrough’ work on northern issues

Most Read