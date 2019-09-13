Fashion Fridays: 10 effortlessly stylish items for fall

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Autumn is right around the corner, which means fall fashion is back— that time of year to be cozy and stylish.

This Fashion Friday, Canadian stylist Kim Appelt XO is laying out ten simple items to be effortlessly stylish this fall.

If you’re wondering whether or not you’re even stylish, Kim XO has the answer. If you’re one of those people who can throw on anything in your closet, walk out the door and look fantastic.

By taking the necessities in your closet, blended with little items you might not even think of Kim will show you how to look your best this fall.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Most Read