Fairytale Mountain

Styling by Jenny Mckinney | Photography by Darren Hull

A fantastical tale is spun at God’s Mountain Estate, where good and evil and light and dark collide in romantic, fairytale fashion. Rich browns, deep Bordeaux and faux fur create a luxurious palette to paint from this season. Whether channelling your inner Snow White or inner Maleficent, look to bring a little drama to the season.

Navy floral romper by BB Dakota ($120) from Bia Boro Boutique; vintage silk scarf by Ferragamo ($75) from Georgie Girl Vintage.

Black jumpsuit with chiffon sleeve by RD ($285), faux-fur vest by BB Dakota ($152) from Bia Boro Boutique; earrings ($13) and necklace ($40) from Winners.

Sweater by Free People ($159), faux-fur vest by BB Dakota ($152), velvet floral maxi-gown by Luxe Life ($129), four-inch floppy hat by Too Too ($59), all from Bia Boro Boutique; brown short boots by Aldo ($59) from Georgie Girl Vintage; brown leather gloves from Marshall’s ($30).

On Lia:

Fur bolero jacket by BeBe ($89) from Georgie Girl Vintage; “high-low” lace dress by Luxxel ($119) from Bia Boro Boutique.

On Aislinn:

Lace top by Do Be L’s ($118) and wide-leg pant by Free People ($158) from Bia Boro Boutique.

Jewel tiger dress by Soaked in Luxury ($119) and gold chain by Carolily ($155) from Mogane; black wide belt by Brave Leather ($160) from Georgie Girl Vintage.

On Aislinn:

Pecan brown jacket by Soaked in Luxury ($279), blouse by Justoneanswer ($125), black wide-leg trousers by Angel Eye ($130) from Morgane; crystal earrings from Winners ($13).

On Lia:

Brown top by ICHI ($55) and brown leather shorts by J.O.A. ($30) from Morgane; wine glasses from Home Sense ($6.99ea)

Makeup and hair: Jenny McKinney

Styling assistant: Alana Denham

Models: Aislinn McDivitt, represented by Deja Vu Model Management, and Lia Crowe.

Photographed on location at God’s Mountain Estate.

A huge thank you to Sarah Allen for hosting our team.

