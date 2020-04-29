Work camps need to be closed

Threat of COVID-19 spread is too great

Editor:

The Town Hall meeting with Northern Health April 22 was a well orchestrated propaganda. Having been used to see Dr. Bonnie Henry always accompanied by health minister Adrian Dix, we are being led to take for granted that health is going hand in hand with government. In this forum, so much so that the two MLAs were picking and choosing the questions they wanted.

I had sent a written question earlier about the threatening man-camps declared “essential services” for political reasons and putting our communities at risk. I am aware of many others who asked such question, but not a word on it because the show made it sound the concern did not exist.

Worse, the sound was awful and often delayed and there was no way to ask a written question during the streaming.

The representatives of Northern Health followed the Bonnie Henry style of motherly reinsurance, making unproven assertions regarding the risks of asymptomatic carriers.

And so we have hundreds of workers living in close quarters around Kitimat, Fort St. John, Burns Lake, using our airports and facilities while commuting without any of the restrictions that we, locals, are asked to follow.

This is what happens when health is led by politicians. What a sad sight to night!

Josette Wier

Hazelton, BC

