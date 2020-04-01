Editor:

Life and business in Canada is changing rapidly everyday and at Buy-Low Foods, we are adapting too. For example, effective now for the first hour of the day, all Buy-Low Foods locations will be offering preferred shopping to our customers who wish assistance or extra consideration, including seniors and those living with disabilities. We welcome all customers but hope that preference will be given to those with special needs for the first hour we are open. Please check our website or at your local store for specific store hours.

As I am sure you have seen over the past many days, there has been an unusual increase in the numbers of people in grocery stores, with high demand for many products, the appearance of empty shelves and long lines. This may have caused you some concern.

I want to assure you that:

We will not run out of food or essential supplies. We are restocking daily and our supply chain is working extra hard to restock items that you want and need.

We are going to make sure that we stay up and running to meet your needs and we are confident that we have process in place and government support to do that.

We have not and we will not raise prices for the purpose of taking advantage of the current situation.

We have and we will continue to limit quantities when appropriate to ensure that the needs of all of the communities we serve are met as best as possible.

I am moved at seeing how neighbours and communities are coming together to help out and support those that need the assistance and we are proud to do our part to support the community as well, just as we have done for over 50 years.

Dan Bregg,

President