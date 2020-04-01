We will not run out of food or essential supplies

Editor:

Life and business in Canada is changing rapidly everyday and at Buy-Low Foods, we are adapting too. For example, effective now for the first hour of the day, all Buy-Low Foods locations will be offering preferred shopping to our customers who wish assistance or extra consideration, including seniors and those living with disabilities. We welcome all customers but hope that preference will be given to those with special needs for the first hour we are open. Please check our website or at your local store for specific store hours.

As I am sure you have seen over the past many days, there has been an unusual increase in the numbers of people in grocery stores, with high demand for many products, the appearance of empty shelves and long lines. This may have caused you some concern.

I want to assure you that:

We will not run out of food or essential supplies. We are restocking daily and our supply chain is working extra hard to restock items that you want and need.

We are going to make sure that we stay up and running to meet your needs and we are confident that we have process in place and government support to do that.

We have not and we will not raise prices for the purpose of taking advantage of the current situation.

We have and we will continue to limit quantities when appropriate to ensure that the needs of all of the communities we serve are met as best as possible.

I am moved at seeing how neighbours and communities are coming together to help out and support those that need the assistance and we are proud to do our part to support the community as well, just as we have done for over 50 years.

Dan Bregg,

President

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Better COVID-19 testing results needed in the north

Just Posted

Cancellation of the 2020 55+ BC Games in Richmond due to COVID-19

The BC Seniors Games Society along with the Richmond Host Society of… Continue reading

A Rocha continues spring and summer event planning

But is taking COVID-19 crisis response measures

Northern Health tightens access to its facilities

Only essential visits considered; screening criteria in place

Self isolating in Houston

Self isolating can be fun for your furry friend and also good… Continue reading

Funding for laid off workers

The Government of Canada is taking strong, immediate and effective action to… Continue reading

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

John Horgan extends B.C.’s state of emergency for COVID-19

Premier urges everyone to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice

B.C.’s first community COVID-19 death was dentist ‘dedicated’ to health: lawyer

Vincent was 64 when he died on March 22 after attending the Pacific Dental Conference

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

Surrey’s Christine Williams shares family’s challenges, strengths

Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Two arrested after man lies about COVID-19 illness to stay in Victoria Airbnb for free

Victoria Police found stolen goods inside the occupied unit

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Most Read