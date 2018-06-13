The ostrich syndrome

Editor:

Various environmental groups have been vocal in stating that when released into gritty B.C. coastal waters, diluted bitumen (dilbit) sinks to the bottom within a few hours.

Ironically, their concern about dilbit’s apparent irretrievability from life and ecosystem sustaining waters may (as ludicrous as this may sound) inadvertently reactively become its appeal to some readers typically apathetic towards our natural environment: The dilbit spill will not be an eyesore after it sinks—i.e. out of sight, out of mind.

Why worry about such things immediately unseen, regardless of their most immense importance, especially when there are various social issues and contemptable politicians over which to dispute?

I see it as analogous to a cafeteria lineup consisting of diversely societally represented people, all adamantly arguing over which identifiable traditionally marginalized person should be at the front and, conversely, at the back of the line; and, furthermore, to whom amongst them should go the last piece of quality pie—all the while the interstellar spaceship on which they’re all permanently confined is burning and toxifying at locations rarely investigated.

Could it be somewhat similar to the ostrich syndrome seemingly prevalent in human nature that allows the immense amount of plastic waste, such as disposable straws, getting dumped out of sight thus out of mind before eventually finding its way into our life-filled oceans?

In his most recent essay published Canada-wide on May 15, Black Press chairman David Black writes, “There is no way to prevent [its sinking] and no way to retrieve the dilbit, so the ocean and fishery would be ruined for generations”; but then the same apathetic nature may elicit further lame shortsightedness—e.g. ‘I don’t eat fish, nor desire to visit the beach, let alone swim in the open wild waters’.

Frank Sterle Jr

White Rock, B.C.

Just Posted

Houston Palisades Mountain

Looking for a great hiking trail? Check out the gorgeous view from… Continue reading

Houston places moratorium on pot businesses

The moratorium will allow the district time to review bylaws

Rail concerns in northern B.C. gain support

RDBN: Current system offers “significant risk” to first responders

Distraught mother pleads for help finding missing son

Colten Fleury is believed to have been spotted hitchhiking near Witset on his way to Prince Rupert.

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

VIDEO: B.C. gay rights activist featured in latest Heritage Minute

Jim Egan, who lived in Courtenay in his later years, was a strong advocate for the LGTBQ2 community

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Tourism minister says B.C. made right decision to drop out of bid

New guidelines to treat opioid-addicted teens in B.C.

Special focus on older teens about to age out of youth care

FIFA World Cup preview: Manchester’s De Bruyne to lead top-ranked Belgium side through Group G

Young England side hopes to return to winning ways and advance to knockout stage

B.C. couple with extreme religious views denied custody of child

A couple who used a God-channelling, stuffed-lion as legal counsel lost a custody appeal

B.C. health minister offers no remedy for surgical wait time

Parkinson’s patient continues quest for province to fund more procedures

Mr. President come discuss positive relations in Newfoundland

N.L. premier invites Trump to ‘Come from Away’ show, discuss trade

Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

ESPN annouces three coaches from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to receive awards

Government rejects 13 Senate changes to pot bill

Liberals say they can’t support an amendment that allows provinces to ban home cultivation of marijuana

Most Read