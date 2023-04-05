Snowmoblie clubs need input from users

Editor:

The Burns Lake and Houston Snowmobile Clubs have found out through irregular channels about this application by Great Bear Helisking Inc.

Apparently it was posted to the public if you were looking for it but some user groups were either not notified or just left out.

Even Rec Sites and Trails BC were not notified.

If you are a recreational user in the back country between Bella Coola and Kitimat your input is needed. The area involved is huge and involves a lot of riding and recreational area. There is a small amendment in this notification that while it does not seem significant, could lead to future amendments that will lock motorized recreation out of vast tracks of land so that a company can run a business for commercial recreation/ multiple use for their financial benefit. Anyone familiar with what happened in the Star basin/Bernie Shae area will know what this means.

The BLSC and the HSC has been down this road before fighting this idea in the same area and we need everyone to get on board to push back against this again.

When commenting back it would be a good idea to add how long you have been using the area, where, experience’s and seasons as a few examples.

All the info is at the webpage posted. Go to the BC Gov Applications, Comments & Reasons for Decision webpage: Applications, Comments & Reasons for Decision (gov.bc.ca) If you click ‘find’ at the top left and then type in the file number : 6409187, the application details will come up and you can submit a comment which will be taken into consideration when a decision is made. The pin that comes up on the map is slightly off so here is a Geomark for the proposed intensive use site.

The deadline for comments is April 19.

Thank you,

Dennis Firomski

President of the Burns Lake Snowmobile Club

Eric Halvorson

President of the Houston Snowmobile Club