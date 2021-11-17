letter

Remembering Peter Bodnar

Lifetime member of Houston Snowmobile Club has passed away

Editor:

The members of the Houston Snowmobile Club are deeply saddened by the loss of Peter Bodnar, a lifetime member and great supporter of the club.

From the days when Pete and his young sons snowmobiled up behind the trails of the Hamblin farm, to chewing up the powder of the local hills and traveling the racing circuit with his son John, he was always involved in snowmobiling. Throughout the years, Pete built race sleds alongside his son John, and helped the club through sponsorships and practical advice. For quite a number of years, Pete made sure the road was always graded to the Telkwa Range parking lot, ensuring we could all make it there safely.

For the last few years Pete didn’t snowmobile much but through the family shop, North Star Performance, he was always a part of the local snowmobiler’s scene and knew what was happening.

Pete was made a lifetime member of the Houston Snowmobile Club a few years ago – being honoured and recognized for all of his support to the sport of snowmobiling in and around the Houston area. It is people like Pete that make for a great community.

We all have our favourite snowmobiling stories with Papa Pete, and they will be forever cherished in our hears and memories.

To us he will be sorely missed and we hope he is happily grading some of the grounds of Heaven for all the past snowmobilers there to enjoy.

Good bye to our cherished friend. Rest Easy Pete.

Submitted by Taylor Saretsky on behalf of the Houston Snowmobile Club

Just Posted

Local residents are over-stocking at grocery stores in fear of shortages. (Eddie Huband photo/Houston Today)
Grocery stocks should be fine in Houston

BC Bus North is an interim program run by the provincial government meant to replace Greyhound buses in Northern B.C. communities. An auditor general’s report released on Tuesday, Nov. 16 made three recommendations to improve the service. (B.C. Transit photo)
Only 56% of Greyhound northern routes shuttered in 2018 covered by BC Bus North: report

ATCO Future Fuel is to supply renewable natural gas from a plant in Alberta to Pacific Northern Gas. (Photo courtesy ATCO Future Fuel)
Northern natural gas utility to tap into renewable fuel

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth speaks to media during a press conference in the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday February 5, 2018. British Columbia’s public safety minister has condemned a blockade set up along a a forestry road used by workers at a Coastal GasLink pipeline construction site.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. public safety minister condemns blockade at Coastal GasLink pipeline site