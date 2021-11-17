Remembering Peter Bodnar

Editor:

The members of the Houston Snowmobile Club are deeply saddened by the loss of Peter Bodnar, a lifetime member and great supporter of the club.

From the days when Pete and his young sons snowmobiled up behind the trails of the Hamblin farm, to chewing up the powder of the local hills and traveling the racing circuit with his son John, he was always involved in snowmobiling. Throughout the years, Pete built race sleds alongside his son John, and helped the club through sponsorships and practical advice. For quite a number of years, Pete made sure the road was always graded to the Telkwa Range parking lot, ensuring we could all make it there safely.

For the last few years Pete didn’t snowmobile much but through the family shop, North Star Performance, he was always a part of the local snowmobiler’s scene and knew what was happening.

Pete was made a lifetime member of the Houston Snowmobile Club a few years ago – being honoured and recognized for all of his support to the sport of snowmobiling in and around the Houston area. It is people like Pete that make for a great community.

We all have our favourite snowmobiling stories with Papa Pete, and they will be forever cherished in our hears and memories.

To us he will be sorely missed and we hope he is happily grading some of the grounds of Heaven for all the past snowmobilers there to enjoy.

Good bye to our cherished friend. Rest Easy Pete.

Submitted by Taylor Saretsky on behalf of the Houston Snowmobile Club