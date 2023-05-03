Please join the Houston Public library board

Laptop, Computer, Desktop PC, Human Hand, Office / soft focus picture / Vintage concept

Editor:

At its annual general meeting in May, the Houston Public Library Association will be losing at least two long-term board members, also known as trustees. This will leave the library board without enough trustees for the library to legally function.

The Houston Public Library offers a variety of services, programs, and events for the community. Services include thousands of physical books and DVDs, eBooks, e-audiobooks, 8 public access computers, free Wi-Fi 24/7, printing, faxing, photocopying, scanning, numerous programs and events, meeting room rentals, free exam invigilation, help with email/social media and more.

As a publicly funded organization, Trustees are an important part of any public library. They are responsible for governance and policy of the library. The Board is the legal authority of the organization. It is important to note that the Board does not have direct responsibility for the regular operation of the library. That falls to the library director.

Being a board member for the Houston Public Library does not require a lot of time. There are 10 meetings a year, held on the last Monday of each month except July and December. Meetings are usually under an hour and members can attend in-person or via Zoom. At the agm, the positions of chair, vice-chair, and secretary/treasurer will be filled. The board chair is responsible for leading the meeting. The vice-chair will fill in when the chair is away. The secretary/treasurer is responsible for giving a financial report at each meeting. All agendas, minutes, and financial reports are provided by the library director prior to each meeting.

The agm for the Houston Public Library will be at the end of the month, followed by a quick meeting to assign position. It is vital the library has enough new trustees join at this meeting or funding may be lost. Those who are interesred but are unable to make the meeting can contact Sara at 250-845-2256 or email director@houstonlibrary.ca.

Sincerely,

Allen Elliott

