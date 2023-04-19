Perhaps donation to modify the posts would be possible

Editor:

I am writing in response to the front-page article of the March 29 issue of the Houston Today concerning the controversy of the decorative poles on Ninth street.

In concern of our community at this present time of uncertainty we have been attending the District of Houston’s council meetings. The members at council are at this time trying to the best of their ability to form a budget for Houston as required by our provincial government.

At that meeting I was taken aback that there was concern expressed by individual[s] about the post and beam construction, as these said felt they resembled biblical crosses. Because of the offense felt by these individuals the members felt that it would be best to modify these structures-the cost of which is considerable.

I suggest that in this time of financial concern for many this matter be reconsidered. I am certain that this post and beam construction was in no way intended to suggest any alliance to any group: rather i would say the choice construction was in fact a very good representation of our community’s resources.

Also, the project to undertake the beautification of our town has been very well done, however understandably there will always be criticisms no matter the choice made. Could the offended person[s] perhaps focus on the positivity of the project? Or if their concern is so great, they could perhaps donate the funds necessary to modify the posts?

I say this with no malice intended, there are great concerns facing our community and I believe we should act with wisdom and consideration for all.

Sincerely

Teresa Vandenberg