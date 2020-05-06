Morality versus legalism

Editor:

In ancient times when Roman soldiers went into Greece, the Greeks were amazed at how few laws the Romans had, while the Greeks were loaded with them.

The Pharisees an ancient Jewish sect had very strict observance of traditional and written law, and many of them, while Jesus Christ had few but very basic.

A number of years ago I read in a national magazine about a media reporter who flew to a foreign city to write a report on all aspects of the city. As they were driving into the city from the airport, the reporter mentioned to the cab driver how clean and tidy the sides of the roads were, not littered with cast offs.

Later as they were driving up and down streets, he again mentioned how clean and tidy the city was with very little sign of police, are they all in civvies? The driver said no, we don’t need many, not because of fear but because that’s how they wanted it.

A number of years ago while living in Whitehorse I was a volunteer with alcohol and drug services one of the things we were taught, was when you have a society, national, municipal or group who “accept” not necessarily take part in, crime, drunkenness or any immoral behaviour, you will have it, laws or not. Where society does not accept those actions, you don’t need laws or police or very few.

It used to be said “It takes a village or community to raise a child ” I was raised in that environment.

Canada today is loaded with laws, many of which counter other laws and in themselves are often illegal or immoral. If we were a ship at sea, loaded with our laws in a storm, we would be in serious trouble. We are.

Laws themselves do not make a society safe, they give employment to a lot of people. I have met many otherwise upstanding people who deliberately flaunt and challenge a law, like driving and view it as something to break. If the law wasn’t there it would be okay.

The above moral society may have almost disappeared, but there are still signs it is alive.

The Bulkley Valley & our present Pandemic may be the time and place to renew. I believe the home, with God leading is the place to start. Our Governments have failed, it is time for the family and home to take over.

Brian M. Hewitt

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

Just Posted

Phone, internet scam warning issued

A national reporting service provides advice

Businesses coping despite COVID-19

Home renos, outdoor recreation equipment popular

Local real estate sales dip indicate MLS figures

Sales were also down across the north

Canfor closure extended to at least middle of May

Company says COVID-19 pandemic has reduced lumber sales

Golfers reacting well to COVID-19 prevention rules

And there have been tournament cancellations

B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Four more people have died from the contagious respiratory illness

Nav Canada suspends overnight air navigation services at Terrace airport

Airport will not have a Flight Service Specialist working between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Virtual sittings has MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Most Read