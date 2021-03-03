Lights for the spirit

Editor:

We live in Telkwa.

Passing through Houston last evening, once again with heavy snow falling, came upon the lights shining brightly at your Steehead Park.

This very comforting display of community spirit lifted our spirits.

It made such a difference to our “anxious to be off the highway and home” mood that comes with dark evening travels.

Many homes are still displaying brightly coloured lights.

During these uncertain times, globally, please know that all of you are making a much needed difference by lighting up the small part of the world we live in, call home, or pass through.

Dianne Fleming