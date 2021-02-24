Library’s welcome change

Editor:

Reading the Houston Today newspaper the article about our library caught my eye. I believe we can all remember a time when you weren’t allowed to make a peep or you’d be told to leave.

Well things have changed all for the better. It’s breathing new life into us now. It’s very young and energentic group who is doing all of it, for all of us. It’s our head librarian Sara Lewis and her staff.

During this time of COVID-19, it’s nice to have such an amazing group reaching out to all of the members both, young and old.

So I’d like to say congratulations and hats off to all of you. Keep up the good work; its truly appreciated.

God Bless!

Georgina Dotto-member