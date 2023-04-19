It’s all tax payers money in the end

Editor:

I am just reading March 29 issue of the Houston Today the feature article on the front page, Re: Ninth Street poles with cross bars.

I am a practicing Christian, but I do not go around condemning those who are not, and there is a lot I do not like.

My main concern is tax payers paid for the design and rebuilding of the Ninth and Tenth Street work. Now after they say they are built we start spending more tax payers money to satisfy someone’s personal wishes. It does not matter where the money comes from, it is still from tax payers pockets.

At least they thought about the cross, God’s will be done.

Thank you.

Brian M. Hewitt.