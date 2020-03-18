If you are in a crisis we can help

Editor:

I had the privilege to talk with a young man at the pro-life table this week and explained to him that out of 100 million sperm released, only one sperm fertilizes a woman’s egg, and that one special person was him.

It is hard to contemplate that each one of us are uniquely special, and it is not by chance that we are here…..and so, we continue working to change the narrative and defend all life, born and unborn.

The argument is not about the right for a woman to choose…..it’s the right for every child to be given life.

It’s not about the right to have autonomy over one’s body…..there are two bodies to consider, the woman and the unborn child.

It is not about ones legal right to choose…..it is unselfishly choosing life for a child.

It’s not about having the unadulterated power to choose death throughout all nine months of pregnancy…..it is the power to choose life for the powerless child.

It is not whether a fetus is viable or not …..it is giving a child a fighting chance for life.

It is not about procuring a safe abortion because sadly it is never safe for the unborn child.

Let’s change the narrative and start considering the dignity and rights of the unborn. Minds do and are changing as people realize that this is our generation’s civil rights issue.

The young man at the beginning of this article, walked away knowing that he was unique and special, and that he too believed each child conceived deserved to know how uniquely special they are.

If you are in a crisis pregnancy we at Houston Pro-life would like to help and support you.

Michalle Brown

