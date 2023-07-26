Houston residnets should have voted on Pride bench

Editor:

Is this really happening to our town.

I was shocked this July 12 issue of the Houston Today when I read the article about ‘Council comments draw queries’ and found that race was also brought into the context with mention of Rosa Parks and Jackie Robinson who were later deemed heroes for what they did. Years later Rosa Parks was even invited to the White House. I don’t believe they should have even been brought into the discussion about the purchase of the flag and rainbow bench.

Yes, they will be vandalized just like the Robbie Bell statue was. How often did that happen. Benches that have been purchased by private families or friends in memory of people close to them who have passed away, vandalized for the copper or brass plaques telling us who should be remembered.

I do know that the town was to replace the plaques that have no value hoping that this will not happen again. The Reitsma family had this happen to them not once but twice, I told the family how terribly upset I was that this had happened to them.

I believe we have enough vandalisms already going on in the town, example; the washrooms in the mall, these should not be forgotten.

I truly believe that a plebiscite should have been taken to the public, yes that’s the public that voted you all in power as this was a very controversial subject.

I had mentioned this to Troy Reitsma and was told if they [the council] had to bring everything to the public who had already voted them in we wouldn’t need a council, but I wasn’t talking about everything only this one particular matter that I feel would have solved a lot of the problems we are now facing.

Personally, I treat everyone in Houston with respect no matter who they are and believe that what goes on behind closed doors in each of our homes is no one else’s business.

Just maybe without wanting a flag and a rainbow bench they could just be content being who they are.

Be proud of who you are regardless of where you live. Just my opinion

Sincerely,

Georgina Dotto