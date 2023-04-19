Letter

Houston Public Library needs board members

Editor:

The point of this letter is to point out the need for new trustees on the Houston Public Library board.

The library act says we need a minimum of six trustees to a maximum of nine. Two or three Trustees will be retiring this year in May. This will leave us short of a legal board.

Unless we get more trustees at the AGM in May, our board will no longer be legal and we will be required to return all provincial funding. In other words, the library would cease to function.

Being a library Trustee is a volunteer position and is not difficult. You need to attend one meeting per month except in July and December. Meeting are usually held on the last Monday of each month and are usually well under an hour. Zoom is an option for those who prefer to attend from home.

If you are interested in becoming a trustee contact Sara at 250-845-2256, Allen at 250-539-8008, or Miake at 250-844-1140 for more information. Alternately, those interested could stop by the library or Pawesome Adventure. Please volunteer to keep this vital service alive.

Next week in the paper we will discuss the many services the library provides and repeat the need for new trustees.

Thank you for your kind attention,

Allen Elliott

