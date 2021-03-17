Hats off to the Houston Public Library

Editor:

Reading the Houston Today paper, the article about our library caught my eye. I believe we can all remember a time when you weren’t allowed to make a peep or you’d be told to be quiet.

Well things have changed, all for the better – it’s breathing life into us now and its a very young and energetic group who’s doing all of this for all of us, it’s our head librarian Sara Lewis and her staff.

During this time of Covid 19 it’s nice to have such an amazing group reaching out to all of their members both young and old.

So I’d like to say congratulations and hats off to all of you, keep up the good work it’s truly appreciated.

God Bless, Georgina Dotto