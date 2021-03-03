Editor:

This evening while reading the Houston Today, the article about Mental Health wellness checks I thought needed to be commended with a big thank you for the nurses and police going above and beyond their regular duties by meaning up to help all those in need of assistance.

I strongly believe there are many out there who will benefit from the service they are providing.

During this time dealing with COVID-19, having to keep isolated by staying at home away from family members and friends, it’s awesome to read about something so positive happening in our community.

Our nurses and police officers need to know they’re appreciated for the extras that they are doing.

I’m sure like me, everyone else living in Houston appreciates this gesture.

God Bless all of you.

Georgena Dotto