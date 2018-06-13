Epidemic of drugs, housing and job vacancies in Houston

Editor:

Open letter to the Premier of British Columbia

As a concerned citizen of Houston, B.C., I am sending this email to address the epidemic of drugs, housing and job vacancies in my community. These issues are affecting every aspect of this community and the residents who have chosen this community to live in.

The BC government have sent many, many families in the social assistance program into our community over the last couple years for lower housing costs.

The government has failed these people and the community by not increasing the services that these families and this community needs. We need more drug and alcohol councilors and services to assist those to get off social assistance and into the available work force.

We have many job vacancies in the community creating problems for businesses. Some local businesses have more than 20 vacant job positions. Those able-bodied people in the social assistance program are getting paid to stay home with our taxpayers dollars, while the local businesses struggle to get workers. This is something that has to be addressed immediately.

Many of these families have moved into mold infested housing purchased by absentee landlords. The majority of these buildings were abandoned for over 20 years and should not have any residents living in them. Residents in these units have added health issues that put more strain on this communities health care system that is already in need. This is a health issue that has to be addressed.

Vandalism and break ins have increased drastically in these past couple years putting a strain on residents and businesses, both financially and emotionally.

I demand these issues be addressed immediately with a community meeting with members of your government agency attending.

A response to this letter is required.

Denise Hotte