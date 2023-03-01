Children walking on the frozen creek is danagerous

Editor:

On Feb. 17 I was walking from work to go meet my husband at the pool, it was around 3:30 p.m. As I was going over the walking bridge that goes over Buck Creek I saw three little kids walking across the ice. One boy and two little girls no more then 10 years old – I said you guys should get off the ice you are going to fall through, I told them don’t walk on the ice. They did get off the ice but I was worried because of the inconsistent weather temperatures I thought perhaps the ice would be thin and they could fall through. This was before the minus 25 we just had. I think I was at the right place at the right time to help these kids. I wish all the children to be safe.

Sincerely,

Sophie Eberamann