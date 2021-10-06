Blankets of smoke near Houston

Editor:

As I drove out to work near the Groot Brothers shop I couldn’t help but notice all the blue smoke that blanketed the valley. The smoke is is from over a dozen Slash piles set on fire. So for the next twelve hours of my shift I will be breathing in this smoke unless the wind picks up and blows it away. To me it’s inconceivable that we allow this practise which has been going on for weeks now.

Just how does this help people with respiratory illnesses and lower our carbon footprint. I have ash falling on my vehicle as I write this, unacceptable.

Peter Beyrodt