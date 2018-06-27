Are we really standing on guard for thee?

Editor:

After recently singing ‘Oh Canada’ I wondered how free and on guard we really are with the recent rulings and regulations being enforced against people of genuine faith. Just last week the Supreme Court of Canada refused accreditation to any law students coming from Trinity Western University, because the students chose to sign a Community Covenant which adheres to the biblical code of sexual conduct which is between a married man and a woman. The 5 justices who ruled against TWU, even admitted that religious freedoms were being violated. This comes on the heals of Justin Trudeau’s liberals requiring employers sign an ‘attestation’ supporting abortion and transgender rights before receive summer job funding grants, which in itself is discriminatory. Another incident of encroaching freedoms happened when a group of Christian doctors lost a challenge in the Ontario Supreme Court, denying them the right to practice according to their consciences. There was an open letter to the prime minister which identified his discriminatory, overbearing attitude and urged him to stop persecuting doctors for their religious belief.

Trudeau has created a climate that encourages discrimination against people of faith starting back in 2014 when his edict as Liberal leader enforced all party candidates to support abortion. We must be aware that Canada is quickly becoming a totalitarian state, and even Jordan Peterson, who has for years studied the development and implementation of totalitarianism has stated, “Better stand up for yourselves, because your religious rights are very low on the rights totem pole at the moment.”

Martin Niemoller famous poem says it all:

First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out-

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out –

Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not

speak out –

Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me

Oh Canada, are we really standing on guard for thee?

Michalle Brown