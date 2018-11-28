John Carter, 91, was already a Trail legend after singing on the radio for years as a way to highlight his sewing shop. He became a YouTube star this week with the video release of “World’s Most Extreme Grandpa.”

‘World’s Most Extreme Grandpa’ hails from Trail, B.C.

John Carter featured on YouTube; video nears 50,000 views shortly after release

At 91, John Carter shows you’re never to old to be a YouTube sensation.

The Trail senior stars in a video by devinsupertramp called “World’s Most Extreme Grandpa,” that since its Tuesday release, has already garnered 46,000 views and counting.

“It’s crazy the comments I am getting because I go to the pool every night at 8,” John chuckled. “I just walked in the door and the (front desk clerk) right away said, ‘Can I get your autograph?’”

So how did this all come about?

How did this nonagenarian from small-town British Columbia become the star of a film by devinsupertramp, known formally as Devin Graham?

After all, he’s an extreme sports videographer from the U.S. with 5.2 million YouTube followers and over 915 million total views.

Turns out, it’s all in the family.

Graham married John’s granddaughter a few years ago, and the two became better acquainted at another family wedding.

So enthralled by the energetic then-90-year-old Canadian, Graham travelled to Trail for a week last winter to capture “grandpa” doing all the things he loves.

The seven-minute film follows John on his daily adventures, whether it’s riding a bike along the scenic path at Gyro Park, sprinting across the Skywalk, snowshoeing – in shorts – in Rossland, pumping weights, or doing a jaw-dropping back flip off the high diving board at the Trail Aquatic Centre.

In the video, with his arm around John, Graham says, “You’re a legend in this community, to me, at least. And we want to do a video showing John’s life because to me, he represents one of the ultimate grandpas … I just love his presence, his positivity, and how he’s lived his life. So I wanted to share that story with you.”

The video is a fun ride, and shows Trail at its best.

“He sure did love coming up here,” John said. “And to find a subject, like me, was pretty priceless for him. All I can be is just really pleased, you know,” he added.

“And say that I am John Carter, and I am an extreme grandpa.”

Making of video here:


