Crews clearing snow and debris off Highway 1 east of Revelstoke on March 29. (Rocky Mountain District twitter)

UPDATE: Highway 1 open between Revelstoke and Golden following avalanche

The road was closed for nearly nine hours

UPDATE: 9:00 a.m.

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden reopened last night just after 12:00 a.m. after an avalanche slid onto the road.

The avalanche occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday (March 29) afternoon and the road remained closed for nearly nine hours.

An overhead shot of the avalanche that struck Highway 1 on March 29. (Rocky Mountain District twitter)

An avalanche has closed Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden. (John Lilley/Facebook photo)

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to an avalanche.

According to DriveBC, there is a high avalanche risk on the 142.5 km stretch of road between the two communities.

An assessment is currently in progress.

No detour available.

DriveBC is expected to provide an update at 5:00 p.m. (PDT).

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
