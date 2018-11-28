Jeopardy used the category “Forwards & Backwards” on its Nov. 20 show, spurring levidrome fans to take to twitter to suggest the game show use the Victoria-born word instead. (Photo submitted by Lucky Budd)

Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old

Jeopardy questions from Nov. 20 spur Twitter support for levidrome

Jeopardy has a response to a Canadian star power tweet calling on the show to use a Victoria boy’s invented word for one of its game categories.

William Shatner tweeted at the game show Sunday, suggesting it change its “Forwards & Backwards” category, that appeared most recently on its Nov. 20 show, to the Victoria-born word “levidromes.”

Six-year-old Levi Budd, a St. Micheals University School second-grader, made a bid to add levidrome to the dictionary after learning all about palindromes and discovering there was no readily used word for a word that spells another valid word backward – such as stop and pots.

RELATED: Oxford Dictionary responds by video to Victoria boy’s bid for levidrome

He decided to create a new word featuring his name, and try to get it in the dictionary.

Shatner tweeted to Jeopardy again Tuesday, asking, “Have we heard from @Jeopardy about this? Where’s Trebek?”

RELATED: William Shatner tweet boosts BC boy’s bid to get levidrome in the dictionary

Less than five hours later, Jeopardy responded.

”Where’s Trebek? He’s trying to figure out how a 6-year-old might get a word in the dictionary before him!”

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
